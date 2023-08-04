Skip to Content
Somerton woman pitches at Moonshot event

Representing Yuma County, Anabella competed against nine other entrepreneurs from rural areas across Arizona.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local business woman shot for the moon with her business idea and landed a spot as a state finalist.  

Somerton's Anabella DeAnda, recently pitched her business, Mama Bella hot sauce, at Moonshot's 4th annual pioneer pitch state-wide finals in Flagstaff last week. 

The top prize of $10,000 cash was awarded to Pin Drop Travel Trailers. The audience favorite, Duek Ranchers, received $5,000. 

Programs like moonshot focus on serving under served rural areas to obtain additional resources and tools for entrepreneurs.

"The presentations were very innovative and inspirational," said Crystal Mendoza, Director of the Small Business Development Center at Arizona Western College. "All of us here at SBDC hope to be able to help our local entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses, which is why we're very excited to bring Moonshot to Yuma County next spring."

The program provides immense opportunities to networking and exposure for businesses.

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

