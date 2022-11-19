Rural Metro mourns and remembers fallen firefighter

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A somber remembrance ceremony took place as Rural Metro laid a fallen firefighter to rest.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

The fallen firefighter, Tyler Lee, served four years at Rural Metro.

Furthermore, Rural Metro held the funeral at Stone Ridge Church, and Lee's family, friends, and firefighting team attended.

They also mourned his passing.

"Our department is just absolutely devastated, but were happy to be here. Happy to support the family, his parents, his parents and mom and wife were all here today. So, we came out here today to give a firefighter funeral for him today and support the family," Rural Metro Fire Chief Melissa Hilpert spoke.

In addition, Lee passed away on November 6.