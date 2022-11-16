El Centro City Council adopts restructuring ordinance for ECRMC

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro City Council voted to reinforce the governance and financial sustainability of El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC).

According to a press release, the voting occurred on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

For further context, the Council voted to resume their original role as the ECRMC Board of Trustees.

During the past several years, ECRMC has experienced escalating challenges in its operation.

“As a municipal hospital, it is our obligation to the community and all ECRMC employees to lead through these challenges by making the necessary changes to make our hospital more efficient and sustainable. No hospital services will be interrupted by this change,” Mayor Tomas Oliva said.

Also, the City emphasizes that the change is not going to affect the medical or other ECRMC staff.

These changes will ensure the hospital remains open and operational for them and the community.

