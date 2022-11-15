Skip to Content
YFD responds and aides a burn victim on Monday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to a report of a burn victim.

According to a press release, the incident occurred on Monday, November 14, 2022. at approximately 8:35pm near South Main Street.

Not only that, the arriving personnel located the victim, a 60-year-old female, as the campfire ignited her dress, causing her to burn.

Afterwards, the YFD Paramedics treated the female on scene.

They then transported the female to the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) for additional treatment.

Soon after, YRMC flew the female to a hospital in Phoenix.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

