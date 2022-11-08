Record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won near LA

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - One ticket in California matched Monday, November 7, 2022's six numbers.

Accordingly, that ticket is the sole winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, the largest jackpot in U.S. Lottery history.

Also, three other tickets won the jackpot, but the tickets only matched the first five numbers.

However, the three ticketholders won $1.1 million each.

