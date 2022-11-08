Skip to Content
DSW Living
By
today at 1:02 PM
Published 1:49 PM

Record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won near LA

MGN

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - One ticket in California matched Monday, November 7, 2022's six numbers.

Accordingly, that ticket is the sole winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, the largest jackpot in U.S. Lottery history.

Also, three other tickets won the jackpot, but the tickets only matched the first five numbers.

However, the three ticketholders won $1.1 million each.

If you want to read more about this historic jackpot win, then click here.

Article Topic Follows: DSW Living
Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content