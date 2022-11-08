New El Centro Library opening on November 10

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The new El Centro Library will host an opening day celebration on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Likewise, the event starts from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30pm, located at 1198 N. Imperial Avenue.

Equally important, the library will be El Centro's newest resource to meet the educational, informational, cultural, and recreational needs.

What to expect

During the ceremony, attendees can tour the library, sign up for a library card, and participate in opening day activities.

Also, there will be free food for the first 200 guests and fun activities like a book signing and more.

Community's commitment

“After 10 years in a temporary location, we are very excited to offer a wonderful new library that embodies the community’s commitment in investing in the future of El Centro,” said Tomas Oliva, El Centro Mayor.

“Funded by Measure P, we are extremely proud to be able to provide a space where families and students can enjoy reading, studying, and learning.”

All in all, the library will officially open on Monday, November 14, 2022.

The hours of operation will be from 10:00am to 7:00pm, Monday to Thursday.

At the same time, the hours of operation from Friday to Saturday will be from 10:00am to 6:00pm.

For more information about the grand opening, click here.