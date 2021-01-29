Starbucks planning drive-thru enhancements

DSW Living

(KYMA, KECY)- Starbucks is planning to beef up their drive-thru service aiming at limiting indoor capacity at its stores.

Company executives talked about their plans during an earnings call this week.

The company's Chief Operation's Officer called drive-thru locations their "most productive model" right now.

Starbucks now expects to increase the number of drive-thru locations they have in parts of the country this year.

It did not give exact details or numbers during the earnings call.