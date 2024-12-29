Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States, dies at 100

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100, according to a statement from the Carter Center.

While no cause of death was given, the 39th president had been ill for a while. He entered hospice care in his home nearly two years ago after a series of short hospital stays.

Carter had previously battled brain cancer and had melanoma.

Despite all of his health battles, Carter turned 100-years-old two months ago and was the longest living American president.

Carter served one term in the White House in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

The Carter Center released a statement on social media Sunday, reflecting on Carter's life as a businessman, Navy officer, evangelist, politician, negotiator, author, woodworker, and citizen of the world.

The statement went on to say, "The 39th president leveraged his ambition with a keen intellect, deep religious faith, and prodigious work ethic."

He conducted diplomatic missions into his eighties and built houses for the poor well into his 90s.

One of his signature accomplishments while in office was helping to broker a Middle East peace deal between Egypt and Israel.

Carter won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his decades of work to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts.

Carter's wife Rosalynn died last year at the age of 96. They were married for 77 years.

The White House was told about Carter's death and plans are underway for a state funeral.