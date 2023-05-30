Rosalynn Carter, former First Lady, diagnosed with dementia

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Carter Center announced Tuesday that Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia.

In a statement, the center said the 95-year-old former First lady "continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones."

Mrs. Carter has long been a mental health advocate, working to improve access to care and decrease the stigma related to mental health care.

Tuesday's statement also noted that "one-in-10 older Americans have dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health."

The announcement of Mrs. Carter's diagnosis comes as her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, continues to receive hospice care at their Plains, Georgia home.