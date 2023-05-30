Skip to Content
Rosalynn Carter, former First Lady, diagnosed with dementia

today at 11:24 AM
Published 11:33 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Carter Center announced Tuesday that Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia.

In a statement, the center said the 95-year-old former First lady "continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones."

Mrs. Carter has long been a mental health advocate, working to improve access to care and decrease the stigma related to mental health care.

Tuesday's statement also noted that "one-in-10 older Americans have dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health."

The announcement of Mrs. Carter's diagnosis comes as her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, continues to receive hospice care at their Plains, Georgia home.

Dillon Fuhrman

