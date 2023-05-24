Skip to Content
Former President Jimmy Carter in good spirits amid hospice care

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Three months after entering end-of-life care at home, former President Jimmy Carter remains in good spirits.

According to his grandson, the 98-year-old and and his 95-year old-wife, Rosalynn, have been visiting with family, following the public discussion of his legacy and receiving updates on the Carter Center's humanitarian work around the world.

His grandson says he's even enjoying regular servings of peanut butter ice cream.

After a series of health issues, Carter announced in February that he would forgo further medical intervention, chosing instead to spend the remainder of his life at his home in Plains, Georgia.

