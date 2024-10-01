Jimmy Carter celebrates 100th birthday, a first for any U.S. president

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Jimmy Carter has accomplished something no other former U.S. president has: He notched a 100th birthday.

On Tuesday morning, a display with the number 100 with the message "Happy Birthday President Carter" was installed on the North Lawn of the White House.

Carter, who served one term in the White House, hit the milestone Tuesday at his home in Plains, Georgia, where he has been receiving hospice care for the last 19 months.

The proud Democrat, who has grown increasingly weaker in recent months, has told relatives he wants to hang on until October 15, when early voting begins in Georgia, so he can cast his ballot in the 2024 presidential election.

A former peanut farmer and Navy Veteran, Carter has lived nearly six years longer than another age-defying former president, George H.W. Bush, a Republican who was 94 and 171-days old when he died November 30, 2018.

Carter served one term in the White House, from 1977 to 1981.

During which, he presided over the Camp David Accords that ended years of conflict between Israel and Egypt, made human rights integral to U.S. foreign policy and took a hard line against the Soviet Union.