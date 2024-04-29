Hunter Biden’s lawyers announce plans to sue Fox News

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Lawyers for Hunter Biden plan to sue Fox News imminently, according to a letter sent to the network and obtained by NBC News.

The letter accuses the Fox News Channel and Fox News Digital of defaming the president's son, exploiting "his image, name, and likeness," and the unlawfully publishing his hacked intimate images.

Fox News did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This new litigation push comes as Biden prepares for a summer of criminal trials. His first trial on gun charges in Delaware starts in June, and his tax case is expected to go to trial in August.

The new threat of litigation comes almost a year after Fox News agreed to pay almost $800 million to Dominion Voting Systems to settle defamation claims related to Fox's airing of election fraud claims in the 2020 election.