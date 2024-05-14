White House announces tariffs on Chinese goods

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The White House has announced new tariffs on imports of Chinese goods.

President Biden will raise tariffs on $18 billion of imports of goods from China, including electric vehicles, semiconductors, and certain steel and aluminum products to protect the strategic sectors and punish China for unfair trade practices.

Solar cells will increase from 25% to 50% and syringes and needles will go from zero to 50% this year.

The White House said the tariff rate for electric vehicles will quadruple, rising from 25% to 100% this year.

China's leading ev manufacturer, BYD, sells the automobiles for as low at $10,000.

China has denied the overcapacity accusation as "groundless" and accuses the U.S. of trying to prevent global competition.