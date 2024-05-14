Mississippi man suspected of killing three people killed by Arizona authorities

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A man suspected of killing three family members on Mother's Day in Mississippi was killed in Arizona by law enforcement.

Police say Ivory James Welch III was wanted in connection with the death of his mother and two sisters in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

After fleeing the scene, police began tracking the suspect's cellphone to Arizona.

His vehicle was located on U.S. Route 191, between Morenci and Clifton, Arizona troopers pulled him over to take him into custody.

According to authorities, Welch got out of the car and showed a gun, and that's when troopers opened fire, killing him.

No one in law enforcement was injured during the shooting.