California firefighters rescue dog stuck in a wall

today at 5:49 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Firefighters sprung into action to save a dog who had gotten stuck in a wall in California on Monday.

The dog, called Faye, had crawled into the wall through a small plumbing access door. She got stuck under a bathtub for two hours and refused her family's pleas to come out.

However, the pup was excited to see firefighters come to her rescue and reunite with loved ones.

According to her family, Faye is likely already planning her next bit of mischief.

Dillon Fuhrman

