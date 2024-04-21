Skip to Content
National Politics

Biden administration urges governors to pardon simple marijuana offenses

By ,
today at 11:44 AM
Published 11:58 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are urging governors to pardon simple marijuana offenses.

The duo shared posts to their personal X accounts in support of marijuana law reform.

Both President Biden and Vice President Harris made the post at exactly 4:20pm, a likely nod to the informal but popular "4/20" marijuana holiday that took place pn Saturday.

The Biden-Harris administration is calling for the release of people currently incarcerated solely for possession of marijuana.

Their message stated, "No one should be jailed just for using or possessing marijuana."

Harris says it is time to right previous wrongs, while Biden called for all governors to pardon prior state offenses of simple possession of marijuana.

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

