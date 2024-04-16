Skip to Content
National Politics

Republican senators on impeachment articles against Alejandro Mayorkas

By , ,
today at 11:43 AM
Published 12:11 PM

WASHINGTON, (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) and other Republican senators is holding a press conference to discuss the impeachment articles against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

According to NBC News, the articles arrived from the House to the Senate Tuesday following House Speaker Mike Johnson delaying the delivery last week.

Back in February, the House voted to impeach Mayorkas over the handling of the U.S.-Mexico border, but failed. However, the House got the vote to impeach Mayorkas a week later.

Mayorkas is the second Cabinet secretary in history to be impeached.

The press conference is taking place on Capitol Hill on Tuesday at 3:30pm Eastern/12:30pm Pacific. To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content