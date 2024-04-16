Republican senators on impeachment articles against Alejandro Mayorkas

WASHINGTON, (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) and other Republican senators is holding a press conference to discuss the impeachment articles against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

According to NBC News, the articles arrived from the House to the Senate Tuesday following House Speaker Mike Johnson delaying the delivery last week.

Back in February, the House voted to impeach Mayorkas over the handling of the U.S.-Mexico border, but failed. However, the House got the vote to impeach Mayorkas a week later.

Mayorkas is the second Cabinet secretary in history to be impeached.

The press conference is taking place on Capitol Hill on Tuesday at 3:30pm Eastern/12:30pm Pacific. To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.