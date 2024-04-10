Skip to Content
National Politics

House Speaker Mike Johnson delays impeachment articles

By ,
today at 6:23 AM
Published 6:39 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - House Speaker Mike Johnson will delay sending articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate until next week.

Johnson's decision to delay sending the House's two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas came after Senate Republicans urged the speaker to give senators more time to debate the matter.

The articles against Mayorkas were originally set to be delivered to the Senate Wednesday evening, but exactly what day next week the articles will now be sent remains to be seen.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is expected to move to dismiss or table the articles of impeachment soon after Johnson sends them to the Senate.

The House impeached Mayorkas by a single vote back in February over his handling of the border, making Mayorkas just the second Cabinet secretary in history to be impeached.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content