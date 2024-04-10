House Speaker Mike Johnson delays impeachment articles

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - House Speaker Mike Johnson will delay sending articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate until next week.

Johnson's decision to delay sending the House's two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas came after Senate Republicans urged the speaker to give senators more time to debate the matter.

The articles against Mayorkas were originally set to be delivered to the Senate Wednesday evening, but exactly what day next week the articles will now be sent remains to be seen.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is expected to move to dismiss or table the articles of impeachment soon after Johnson sends them to the Senate.

The House impeached Mayorkas by a single vote back in February over his handling of the border, making Mayorkas just the second Cabinet secretary in history to be impeached.