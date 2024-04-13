U.S. military to shoot down Iranian drones and missiles

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden met with his national security team to discuss Iran's attack against Israel Saturday.

The president cut his trip to Delaware short in order to return to the White House.

The U.S. military intends to shoot down Iranian drones and missiles when they come into range of U.S. assets in Iraq, Syria, and at sea.

According to officials, the U.S. military has already shot down some Iranian drones Saturday.

President Biden said the administration's commitment to Israel's security is ironclad.