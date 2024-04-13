Skip to Content
National Politics

U.S. military to shoot down Iranian drones and missiles

By ,
today at 4:35 PM
Published 5:13 PM

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden met with his national security team to discuss Iran's attack against Israel Saturday.

The president cut his trip to Delaware short in order to return to the White House.

The U.S. military intends to shoot down Iranian drones and missiles when they come into range of U.S. assets in Iraq, Syria, and at sea.

According to officials, the U.S. military has already shot down some Iranian drones Saturday.

President Biden said the administration's commitment to Israel's security is ironclad.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content