Iran launches more than 100 drones toward Israel

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Iran's retalitory attack on Israel has begun as it comes after Tehran vowed to retaliate for Israel's attack on Iran's embassy compound in Damascus.

Iran launched more than 100 drones toward Israel on saturday, according to military officials.

The Biden administration expects Iran will also launch dozens of cruise missiles and dozens of ballistic missiles targeting Israeli government sites.

Officials say the U.S. and Israel have been closely coordinating how to defend against the attack, and the U.S. is prepared to help defend Israel.

President Biden is meeting with principals of the National Security Council Saturday for discussions. However, the administration is not expecting Iran to target any U.S. assets in the region.