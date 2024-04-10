Skip to Content
National Politics

Biden administration limits “forever chemicals” in drinking water

By , ,
today at 5:45 AM
Published 5:50 AM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Biden administration is setting new regulations on the amount of "forever chemicals" that can be found in drinking water.

This new standard will require water utilities to filter out five of the forever chemicals, also called PFAS, that are currently found in half of the drinking water in the U.S.

PFAS have been linked to a number of health issues, including cancer, heart disease, and reproductive problems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) says they're found in the bloodstream of nearly 97% of Americans. They're often used to help products repel water and oil, but linger in the environment and human body.

Environmentalists say the ruling is monumental in protecting people's health.

It's the first federal standard of its kind.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content