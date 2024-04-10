Biden administration limits “forever chemicals” in drinking water

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Biden administration is setting new regulations on the amount of "forever chemicals" that can be found in drinking water.

This new standard will require water utilities to filter out five of the forever chemicals, also called PFAS, that are currently found in half of the drinking water in the U.S.

PFAS have been linked to a number of health issues, including cancer, heart disease, and reproductive problems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) says they're found in the bloodstream of nearly 97% of Americans. They're often used to help products repel water and oil, but linger in the environment and human body.

Environmentalists say the ruling is monumental in protecting people's health.

It's the first federal standard of its kind.