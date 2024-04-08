Former President Trump announces his abortion stance

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump has provided more clarity on his abortion stance.

In a video posted to social media Monday, Trump said abortion laws should be left up to the states, coming up short of endorsing the kinds of national abortion bans promoted by many prominent Republicans.

However, Trump did not say what he would do as president if Congress sent him a national ban.

The video was posted as a response to legislation to protect IVF treatments in Alabama.

"Under my leadership, the Republican Party will always support the creation of strong, thriving and healthy American families. We want to make it easier for mothers and families have babies, not harder. That includes supporting the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every state in America. The Republican Party should always be on the side of the miracle of life and the side of mother's, father, They're beautiful babies and that's what we are. Many states will be different. Many will have a different number of weeks or some will have more conservative than others and that's what they will be. At the end of the day. This is all about the will of the people. You must follow your heart or in many cases, your religion or your faith. Do what's right for your family and do what's right for yourself. Do what's right for your children. Do what's right for our country and vote. so important to vote. This 50 year battle over Roe v. Wade took it out of the federal hands and brought it into the hearts minds. And vote of the people in each state was really something. Now it's up to the states to do the right thing. Like Ronald Reagan, I am strongly in favor of exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. You must follow your heart of this issue. But remember, you must also win elections. To restore our culture and in fact, to save our country, which is currently and very sadly, a nation in decline." Former President Donald Trump

Trump's post comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's 2022 Dobbs decision, which overturned the abortion protections provided by Roe vs. Wade, opening the door for many states to put restrictions in place, like in Trump's home state of Florida which has a ban on abortions after six-week's of pregnancy.

President Biden's campaign released a statement in response Monday, saying Trump made it clear that he is responsible more than anyone in America for Roe v. Wade being overturned, and that he is now "scrambling," concerned that voters will hold him accountable in 2024.