Former President Trump signals support for national 15-week abortion ban

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump is suggesting he would be open to supporting a national ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

During a radio interview with Sid Rosenberg on WABC on Tuesday, Trump weighed in what he thinks would be an appropriate limit on the procedure, saying that 15 weeks seems to be what most Americans agree on.

The former president also said that he would make an announcement on what specific limits on abortion he would support at the "appropriate time," and then went on to say that it should be left to the states to decide.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.