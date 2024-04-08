Skip to Content
National Politics

Biden administration to unveil new plan to forgive student loan debt

By , ,
today at 8:14 AM
Published 8:33 AM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - On Monday, the Biden administration has unveiled the details of a new plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans.

The White House says the new policies target specific groups. For example, people who have balances bigger than what they originally borrowed due to interest and people who enrolled in "low financial value" programs, which left them in debt but without good job prospects.

These proposals still need to be finalized, which could take months.

This is Biden's second attempt to implement broad student loan forgiveness, after the Supreme Court struck down his first plan last summer.

Through smaller programs, the administration has canceled $146 billion of student debt for four million people.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content