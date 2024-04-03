President Biden issues statement on WCK aid workers killed in Gaza

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden released a statement on the seven World Central Kitchen aid workers who were killed in a Gaza strike.

The president said he was both outraged and heartbroken by the multiple deaths, which included one American.

The seven workers were trying to provide food and relief in the middle of a war, before being struck by what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called an unintentional strike.

Biden went on to say that Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers that are trying to deliver goods to civilians, adding that the U.S. will continue to deliver humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Biden finished by saying the U.S. is continuing to push hard for an immediate ceasefire and hostage deals.