Texas’ new immigration law has been blocked again

today at 5:35 AM
Published 5:43 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Texas' new immigration law has been blocked again. Late Tuesday, a federal appeals court stopped a state law allowing Texas police to arrest people suspected of illegally crossing the Texas-Mexico border just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court had allowed it to go into effect.

Senate Bill (SB) 4 seeks to make illegally crossing the border a Class B misdemeanor, carrying a punishment of up to six months in jail.

Repeat offenders could face a second-degree felony with a punishment of two-to-20 years in prison.

The law would also require state judges to order migrants returned to Mexico if they are convicted.

