Mike Pence, former Vice President, won’t endorse former President Trump

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former Vice President Mike Pence says he won't endorse former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Pence said that he and Trump disagree on a series of issues, citing the national debt, abortion rights, and Trump's reversal on legislation that would mandate the sale of TikTok.

Trump has drawn criticism from abortion opponents for declining to support a federal abortion ban and calling florida's six-week ban "too harsh."

Pence's announcement comes just months after the former vice president ended his own presidential campaign.