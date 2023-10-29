Former Vice President Mike Pence suspends presidential campaign

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former Vice President Mike Pence is out of the 2024 race for president.

The unexpected announcement came Saturday during the the annual Republican Jewish Coalition Convention in Las Vegas, with Pence saying, "It's become clear to me. This is not my time."

The former vice president's campaign never gained traction as he confronted a GOP that has moved beyond the Reagan-era conservatism he embodied as well as a crowded primary field dominated by support for former President Donald Trump.

A lack of broad support also meant fundraising struggles with Pence's latest campaign finance filing showing $600,000 in debt and only $1.2 million cash on hand.

Even after it scrambled to meet the donor thresholds for the first two Republican primary debates, the campaign was unable to gain the 70,000 individual donors needed for the third.