Former Vice President Mike Pence suspends presidential campaign
LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former Vice President Mike Pence is out of the 2024 race for president.
The unexpected announcement came Saturday during the the annual Republican Jewish Coalition Convention in Las Vegas, with Pence saying, "It's become clear to me. This is not my time."
The former vice president's campaign never gained traction as he confronted a GOP that has moved beyond the Reagan-era conservatism he embodied as well as a crowded primary field dominated by support for former President Donald Trump.
A lack of broad support also meant fundraising struggles with Pence's latest campaign finance filing showing $600,000 in debt and only $1.2 million cash on hand.
Even after it scrambled to meet the donor thresholds for the first two Republican primary debates, the campaign was unable to gain the 70,000 individual donors needed for the third.
"So after much prayer and deliberation I have decided to suspend my campaign for president...Now, I'm leaving this campaign, but let me promise you, I will never leave the fight for conservative values and I will never stop fighting to elect principled, Republican leaders to every office in the land. So help me God.
We always knew this would be an uphill battle. But I have no regrets. The only thing that would have been harder than coming up short would have been if we never tried at all.
I urge all my fellow Republicans here...to their country, Republican standard bearer the wheel as Lincoln said to the better angels of our nature and not only do this for victory, but lead our nation with civility back to the time honored principles that have always made America strong and prosperous and free."Mike Pence, former Vice President