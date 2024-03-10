New York representative on presidential election, immigration and humanitarian assistance

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - New York Representative and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan about the upcoming Presidential election.

"The polling has been all over the place, but I'm confident that at the end of the day in November, the overwhelming majority of African Americans, Caribbean Americans black voters throughout the country will support President Biden...And there is a high degree of enthusiasm for President Joe Biden, and it is growing." Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Leader

During the interview, Brennan and Jeffries touched on Tom Suozzi's campaign in New York, where he won George Santos' seat and the ongoing issue of immigration reform.

"Tom Suozzi ran a great campaign, he communicated with voters, he talked about common sense solutions to meeting the challenges that are facing the American people. Now, we believe as Democrats that we have a broken immigration system, and that we need to address the clear challenges at the border. President Biden has repeatedly made that clear. Entered into negotiations with Republicans who decided to detonate their own border policy bill because they were ordered to do so by Donald Trump, who was more interested in playing political games than solving the challenges at the border. Tom Suozzi leaned in to the fact that he supported the bipartisan bill that was being negotiated in the Senate and that Republicans are the ones who walked away from it. That is what was decisive in that campaign." Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Leader

Brennan and Jeffries also talked about humanitarian assistance, with Jeffries saying, "We don't need an alternative when you have a comprehensive bipartisan national security bill that has come over from the Senate and all we need is an up or down vote in the House of Representatives and everyone in Washington knows that it will secure at least 300 votes if not more."

To watch more of Brennan's interview with Jeffries, click here.