Tom Suozzi wins special election, will replace George Santos

WOODBURY, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Democrat Tom Suozzi is the projected winner of the special election in New York's 3rd District and will replace ousted GOP Representative George Santos in Congress.

Suozzi was able to flip the House seat from red to blue after Santos was kicked out of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Suozzi formerly represented the district in the House from 2017 to 2023, and supporters quickly coalesced around him in the wake of the Santos ouster.

This win means the Republican majority in the House is now 219-213, and going forward, the GOP can lose no more that two vote on their side of the aisle in order pass legislation.

"There are divisions in our country where people can't even talk to each other. All they can do is yell and scream at each other, and that's not the answer to the problems we face in our country. the answer is to try to bring people of goodwill together to try an find that common ground." Tom Suozzi

Suozzi may seek to be sworn into Congress as early as Thursday.