Secretary Lloyd Austin hospitalized due to bladder issue

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized Sunday afternoon due to a bladder issue.

According to a statement from a Pentagon spokesperson, Austin was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday.

Austin is planned to continue carrying out his duties. However, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks is prepared to assume his duties if needed.

The White House and Congress have been notified of his condition.

Austin's latest hospitalization comes after he underwent a minimally invasive procedure in December for his prostate cancer.