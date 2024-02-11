Skip to Content
National Politics

Secretary Lloyd Austin hospitalized due to bladder issue

By ,
today at 3:59 PM
Published 4:08 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized Sunday afternoon due to a bladder issue.

According to a statement from a Pentagon spokesperson, Austin was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday.

Austin is planned to continue carrying out his duties. However, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks is prepared to assume his duties if needed.

The White House and Congress have been notified of his condition.

Austin's latest hospitalization comes after he underwent a minimally invasive procedure in December for his prostate cancer.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content