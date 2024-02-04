White House Security Advisor on Iran and Israel-Gaza war

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - White House Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan on Sunday about Iran and the United States' threats of retaliation following the tragic deaths of three U.S. service members in Jordan.

"What happened on Friday was the beginning, not the end of our response and that there will be more steps, some seen, some perhaps unseen, all in an effort to send a very clear message that when American forces are attacked, when Americans are killed, as three service members tragically [killed] were at Tower 22, we will respond and we will respond forcefully, and we will respond in a sustained way." Jake Sullivan, White House Security Advisor

During the interview, Brennan and Sullivan talked about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, with Sullivan saying that Israel "has in fact put forward a proposal" for release of those held hostage by Hamas. The U.S., according to Sullivan, will continue to press for a release deal "relentlessly."

"It is a paramount priority for us. The Israeli government can answer whether it's a paramount priority for them. And depending on that answer, they'll also have to answer to the Israeli people," Sullivan added.

To watch more of Brennan's interview with Sullivan, click here.