Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan sits down with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer for an exclusive interview

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - CBS News' chief foreign affairs correspondent and Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan spoke with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer about the ongoing conversation of women's reproductive health.

"Right now, one in three women in this country live in a state where they have no access to reproductive freedom to make their own decision. If they have a partial miscarriage at home or sepsis, or they're at the reproductive health is at risk. They have no ability to get that, that service. And so this is why I think if Donald Trump is president, or any of the people on the Republican side right now, unfortunately is they are going to promote an abortion ban for all of us." Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.)

During the exclusive interview, Brennan and Whitmer talked the Speaker of the House's stance, access to care, and the Biden's administrations messaging on this matter.

"I think that the majority of people expect to have the right, to make their own decisions about their body. The most important profound economic decision, a woman in her family will make over the course of their lifetime is whether and when to bear a child...We wanna make sure that Americans have the ability to raise children when they decide that they wanna have a child that it's easier for them to find childcare that is affordable. That is high quality. We wanna make sure that when they enroll their children in schools, that they're getting the kinds of supports they need to be successful." Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.)

Brennan and Whitmer also talked about President Biden's support of Israel, with Brennan asking how the president will be received by the Arab community when he visits Michigan this month.

"One of the great things about this state is this is where people came to from around the world for a good paying job and a high quality of life. It's true today, but it's why we have such a robust and beautiful Arab community in Michigan and a robust Jewish community in Michigan. These two communities have lived as neighbors in harmony for decades, and what's happening in Israel and Gaza has certainly, I think, caused pain for everyone." Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.)

