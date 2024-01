(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - John Kerry announced he is stepping down as the United States climate envoy. He tells NBC News he will continue working on climate issues in other ways.

Kerry also said he will do whatever he can to help re-elect President Joe Biden by campaigning on what Biden has done for the climate.

Kerry is a former senator from Massachusetts.

He was the Democratic nominee for president in 2004, but lost to then-President George W. Bush.