House and Senate agree to short term spending deal

today at 9:54 AM
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - House and Senate leaders have reached an agreement to keep the government funded until March.

This is according to sources familiar with the deal telling NBC News.

House Speaker Mike Johnson will talk with House Republicans Sunday evening to discuss the spending negotiations.

The move is expected to give legislators more time to produce longer-term spending bills.

Some Moderate Democrats have told NBC News that if Conservative Republicans try to remove Johnson as speaker, they would be willing to vote to keep him as speaker.

