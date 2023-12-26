President Biden and First Lady call service members for Christmas

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden spent part of their Christmas Day speaking with service members.

President Biden posted a photo of him with the First Lady as they were on the phone making calls to service members on Monday.

In the post, the president stated, "This Christmas, Jill and I spoke with some of the brave military members who are spending the holiday away from home."

The duo called units from each branch of our military to wish them a Merry Christmas and thank them as well as their families for their service and sacrifice.