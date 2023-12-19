Tuesday marks 25th anniversary of President Bill Clinton’s impeachment

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Tuesday marks the 25th anniversary of the House of Representatives approved the articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton.

He was impeached for both perjury and obstruction of justice in connection with his attempts to hide an intimate relationship with Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern.

At the time, Clinton was only the second president in U.S. history to be impeached and the first since Andrew Johnson.

About two months after the House approved articles of impeachment, a vote in the Senate did not secure the two-thirds majority needed to remove Clinton from office.

Clinton then served out the remainder of his second four year term in the White House.