Skip to Content
National Politics

Tuesday marks 25th anniversary of President Bill Clinton’s impeachment

By ,
today at 1:53 PM
Published 1:59 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Tuesday marks the 25th anniversary of the House of Representatives approved the articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton.

He was impeached for both perjury and obstruction of justice in connection with his attempts to hide an intimate relationship with Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern.

At the time, Clinton was only the second president in U.S. history to be impeached and the first since Andrew Johnson.

About two months after the House approved articles of impeachment, a vote in the Senate did not secure the two-thirds majority needed to remove Clinton from office.

Clinton then served out the remainder of his second four year term in the White House.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content