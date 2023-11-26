Qatari Prime Minister on hostage negotiations and their role in Gaza

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan on Sunday about the third release of hostages, where at least one American, four-year-old Abigail Edan, is expected to be released.

"So far, things are moving in the right direction. We've been working very closely with the U.S. government, with the White House, of course...We are hoping that we will see the release happening shortly and within the list, they include the young girl. Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs

When asked if they'll see more Americans released, Abdulrahman Al Thani said, "We are hopeful...We are focused on today's operation and hopefully that will happen very shortly from now."

During the interview, Brennan and Abdulrahman Al Thani talked about Qatar's role in the third hostage agreement, with the Qatari Prime Minister saying:

"We are hopeful according to the agreement that being agreed upon in the last few days for this four days pause. The agreement has a provision that if Hamas...will be able to prove, to locate at and secure some of the hostages that are within the criteria of the first group, which is women and children, then it'll be extended, [which] depends on the number that they will have."

Before the interview concluded, Brennan and the Prime Minister touched on Qatar's role in the future of Gaza and their opportunity to contribute to peace negotiations.

"Our relationship is with the Palestinian people...with the Palestinian cause. Our support for the Palestinian people has been ongoing for decades. And this is what Qatar stood for. Whoever is governing the Palestinians, it's their choice. And I believe that our focus right now is how to end this war, how to ensure that this is not repeated...The only way to ensure that this is not repeated is to resolve it peacefully, to have a political solution and provide the Palestinian people with a political horizon for state. And then, the day after and who will govern Raza and the West Bank should be one unit, one country under one leadership that will be chosen by the Palestinian people." Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs

