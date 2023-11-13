Skip to Content
House Republicans plan to avert government shutdown

today at 6:30 AM
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - House Republicans have unveiled their plan to avert a government shutdown next week.

House Speaker Mike Johnson opted to go with a two-step continuing resolution over a more typical funding extension that would cover the entire federal government.

Under the two-step strategy several spending bills would be extended until January 19 while the remaining bills would go on a continuing resolution until February 2.

The plan, which was unveiled on Saturday, does not include budget cuts or aid for israel.

It is designed to avoid a messy showdown right before the holidays and allow more time to pass individual spending bills.

The House is expected to vote as early as Tuesday to give members 72 hours to read the text of the bill, according to two sources familiar with matter.

