Palestinian Ambassador to the United Kingdom on Israel-Hamas conflict and Blinken meeting with Palestinian Authority president

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Palestinian Amabassador to the United Kingdom, Husam Zomlot, spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan on Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with Palestinian Authority President Abbas in Ramallah.

Zomlot was asked if the meeting between Blinken and Abbas was tense, and he said yes while adding, "Because there are differences."

"Our president demanded an immediate cease fire to the atrocious, murderous assault by Israel, on our civilians, on our people. This is not a war against Hamas. It's clear since it started. It's a war against our people, not only in Gaza, by the way, but also in the West Bank, 10,000 innocent civilians. Almost half of them are children. And therefore this is the key point now...not only because we want to stop the atrocities, the carnage, the deliberate killing of our people, but also we don't want this to spread over every minute." Husam Zomlot, Palestinian Ambassador to the United Kingdom

During the interview, Brennan and Zomlot talked about Palestinian Authority governing in Gaza and Israel's claims that the Plaestinian Authority has not condemned Hamas adequately.