Louisiana Representative Mike Johnson elected as House Speaker

UPDATE (1:43 PM): After returning from a short recess, Louisiana Representative Mike Johnson has been sworn in as the new Speaker of the House.

In his address to the House, Johnson thanked his colleagues and pledged to restore order to the chamber.

"To my colleagues, I want to thank you all for the trust that you have instilled in me to lead us in this historic and unprecedented moment that we're in. The challenge before us is great, but the time for action is now and I will not let you down. I'm gonna make this commitment to you to my colleagues. here and on the other side of the aisle as well. My office is going to be known for trust and transparency and accountability for good stewardship of the people's treasure. For the honesty, integrity, that is incumbent upon us, all of us here in the people's house. Our system of government is not a perfect system. It's got a lot of challenges, but it is still the best one in the world and we have an opportunity to preserve it. Let the enemies of freedom around the world hear us loud and clear, the people's house is back in business." Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA)

Johnson is expected to quickly get the House back to work.

After weeks with no leader, the House of Representatives has elected a new speaker.

House Republicans chose Louisiana's Mike Johnson, a low-ranking member of the GOP leadership team.

Republicans voted unanimously on the floor for Johnson, with all Democrats backing New York's Hakeem Jefferies.

Johnson was the party's fourth nominee for the job since Kevin McCarthy was ousted as speaker three weeks ago.

He is expected to quickly get the House back to work. According to a letter to his colleagues, Johnson plans for the next month include passing a resolution condemning Hamas, getting a legislative blueprint for the rest of the 118th Congress, and returning "to legislating and effectively messaging on our top issues and priorities."