Jim Jordan denied House Speaker vote a second time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - After a second vote, the House of Representatives has failed to elect a speaker. The Republican nominee, Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, fell short of the 217 votes needed.

Democrats are backing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

Jeffries has said Democrats would be open to working with interim speaker, North Carolina's Patrick McHenry.

The House is now in recess, with the Republican Caucus gathering behind closed doors to plot a course forward.

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz triggered the race when he moved to oust former speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Jordan has been an ally of former President Donald Trump, who endorsed him for the job.