Democrats have chosen three senators to fill Dianne Feinstein’s committee seats

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two senators from Arizona and one senator from California have filled the committee seats left open after the passing of California Senator Dianne Feinstein.

According to two Senate sources familiar with the issue, Democrats have tapped Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema to fill Feinstein's seat on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Senator Mark Kelly, also of Arizona, will take the seat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, and California's newly-appointed Senator Laphonza Butler, will be assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Each new committee change must first be approved by the full Senate and typically, those resolutions are passed unanimously without a vote on the Senate floor.