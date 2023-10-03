Skip to Content
California Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris swears in Laphonza Butler

By ,
today at 10:55 AM
Published 11:15 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Vice President Kamala Harris will swear in Laphonza Butler to fill the seat left by Senator Dianne Feinstein.

According to NBC News, Butler, the President of EMILYs List, was selected by California Governor Gavin Newsom as "the governor has the power to appoint a senator to serve until the next regularly scheduled statewide general election," which will take place in November of 2024.

"She is the best choice and I could not be more blessed that I was able to make it...Few people are as skilled as Laphonza Butler to understand that push pull between those on the outside and how to move things in terms of setting an agenda and actually accomplishing something. So, I think she is in many ways more qualified than the vast majority of folks that are in a lot of elected offices," Newsom explained.

NBC News also says Butler will be the third Black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate, "as well as the first openly LGBTQ person to represent California in the Chamber."

To watch the livestream, see attached video.

Article Topic Follows: California Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

NBC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content