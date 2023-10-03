Vice President Kamala Harris swears in Laphonza Butler

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Vice President Kamala Harris will swear in Laphonza Butler to fill the seat left by Senator Dianne Feinstein.

According to NBC News, Butler, the President of EMILYs List, was selected by California Governor Gavin Newsom as "the governor has the power to appoint a senator to serve until the next regularly scheduled statewide general election," which will take place in November of 2024.

"She is the best choice and I could not be more blessed that I was able to make it...Few people are as skilled as Laphonza Butler to understand that push pull between those on the outside and how to move things in terms of setting an agenda and actually accomplishing something. So, I think she is in many ways more qualified than the vast majority of folks that are in a lot of elected offices," Newsom explained.

NBC News also says Butler will be the third Black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate, "as well as the first openly LGBTQ person to represent California in the Chamber."

