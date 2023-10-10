11 Americans killed in Israel, according to the White House

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least 11 Americans have been killed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. That's according to the White House.

President Joe Biden released a statement Monday afternoon saying, "Sadly, we now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed...Many of whom made a second home in Israel."

He also says it's not yet clear how many U.S. citizens are missing, and some Americans may be among those being held by Hamas.

President Biden said in the statement that he's directed his team to "work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis."

On Sunday, President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pledging his full support to the government and the people of Israel.

President Biden will deliver his remarks on the conflict in Israel in a press conference Tuesday. To watch the press conference, see attached video.