House Majority Leader Steve Scalise to run for House Speaker

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise has officially announced his bid for the House Speaker's job.

The Louisiana representative sent a letter to his colleagues Wednesday, seeking their support for the House Republican Conference's nomination for Speaker of the House.

The House voted 216 to 210 to oust Kevin McCarthy from his speakership Tuesday, with eight conservatives joining Democrats to remove him.

This was the first time in history that a Speaker of the House has been voted out of office.

The vote came just three days after McCarthy was able to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government and avert a shutdown, with the help from Democrats in the chamber.

Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio also confirmed Wednesday that he is running for the position.

House Republicans will gather on October 11 to hold internal elections to nominate McCarthy's replacement.