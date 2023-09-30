New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez to be excused from court

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez, who faces federal bribery charges, will not have to appear in court for an initial hearing on Monday.

The judge overseeing the trial involving Menendez, his wife, and three New Jersey businessmen has agreed to excuse the senator from having to appear in person so that he can remain in Washington, D.C. for Senate proceedings.

On Friday, Menendez's attorney asked for his appearance to be excused and wrote that federal prosecutors didn't take a position either way. The other defendants are still expected to appear in court for Monday's hearing.

Menendez has pleaded not guilty to corruption charges alleging that he and his wife, Nadine Menendez, used his influence to pocket hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes.

Politicians, including Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have called for Menendez to resign amid the alleged charges, but Menendez has refused to resign.