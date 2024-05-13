NYPD search for man who randomly punched Steve Buscemi

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police in New York are searching for a man who allegedly punched actor Steve Buscemi seemingly at random last week.

Officials have released these images of the man they want to talk to in connection to the incident, and are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

Buscemi, known for his work in movies such as "Fargo" and "Reservoir Dogs," was attacked while on the sidewalk in Midtown Manhattan.

Police reportedly found him with bruising, swelling and bleeding in his left eye after responding to a 911 call.

A spokesperson for the actor confirmed the incident, but also said, "He is ok and appreciates everyone's well wishes."

This attack is the latest in a string of incidents in New York where pedestrians have been the victims of random assaults.