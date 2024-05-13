Lanes on US 95 near to be restricted next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is advising drivers to plan ahead for delays and extra travel time on US 95 next week.

In a press release, the restrictions will take place between Rifle Range Road (milepost 35) and Wellton Mohawk Canal Bridge (milepost 39) in Yuma.

ADOT says the restrictions will also occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week starting Monday, May 20 through November 2024.

ADOT also says traffic traveling through the construction will be moved to the "new pavement to the west," an 11-foot vehicle width restriction will remain in place, and a reduced speed limit of 45 miles per hour (MPH) will remain in place.

Furthermore, ADOT says flaggers and their personnel will direct drivers through the construction between 7:00pm to 5:00am.