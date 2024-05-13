Skip to Content
Planet Fitness to raise its membership fee for the first time in 26 years

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - For the past 26 years, budget-minded health seekers could workout at Planet Fitness for $10 a month. Not anymore. The largest gym chain in the U.S. is hiking that rate. Not to $11 or $12, but 50% to $15 a month.

It's a big move since $10 a month has been central to the gym's brand for more than two decades. The cheap price has been successful at drawing in new members. It's also kept people paying, even if they don't visit the gym frequently.

One thing that's not changing is the Planet Fitness "Black Club" membership. That's the $25 tier that lets members visit any club.

The $10 a month membership only allowed access to one home location.

